I appreciate the efforts of Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, on behalf of the mentally ill in South Carolina. The deaths of two women while being transported to a mental health facility in September 2018 was tragic beyond expression and demands attention.
Sen. Kimpson is correct: Mental illness is not a crime. The laws requiring transportation of the mentally ill are safety and security issues, not criminal codes. S.C. law only allows for the involuntary restraining of an individual against their will if the individual is an imminent threat to their own safety or the safety of others.
Law enforcement or ambulance personnel are the only ones with the training, or a degree of training, to maintain individual or collective safety. Does the mandate for the sheriff’s office not expand beyond criminal enforcement to public safety? This is a safety issue both for the mentally ill and the community at large.
Records document too many instances in which friends or family members have tried to transport individuals at risk of injuring themselves or others and ended up overpowered.
The tragedy in Horry County is not a condemnation of the sheriff’s office, the courageous men and women who work there or the system that was in place. It involved two individuals and occured during a time of acute crisis and disruption.
Do we need to seek improved methods of transporting patients? Yes. Is the answer to abandon that responsibility to families who are often under stress and not trained? No.
Ashton Carrigan
Flint Street
Columbia