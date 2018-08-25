A lot of fun has been poked at North Charleston, most recently by columnist Steve Bailey, who evidently thinks it’s a big joke. Ron Brinson’s excellent broadside to Mr. Bailey’s comments really hit the mark. Many of us who have been here a long time remember well when the North Area was “the” place where things were jumping.
As a young teenager, I came to visit my best friend, who lived in Hanahan in 1963, and was amazed at how vibrant the North Area was. There was no place like it anywhere in the state. It may be hard to imagine for those who just moved here, but in the 1950s and 1960s, Rivers Avenue, the “Dual Lanes” as they were called, was where all the action was happening.
From King Street Extension to Goose Creek, the avenue was packed with drive-in movie theaters, drive-in restaurants and nightclubs. It was a mecca for young people who cruised the strip listening to the East Coast AM powerhouse WTMA. Hot-rodders worked on their cars outside Parks Auto Parts, which was open 24 hours a day.
You could eat hotdogs and play pinball at Bell’s tackle shop at Remount Road or get a cheeseburger basket at Mama Kate’s or Robert’s and check out the pretty girls.
By comparison, Charleston was dead then. The Market was a rundown dump and avoided after dark. North Charleston still has a lot of unique character left and, like it or not, it is now and always has been the economic engine that drives this area. It’s quite pleasing to see North Charleston ascending once again. Show a little respect for a dynamic part of the area we live in.
Wray Lemke
Coleman Boulevard
Mount Pleasant