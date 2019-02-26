A Feb. 24 letter stated: “Then those who don’t seem to recognize what Social Security is write letters to avow ‘never socialism.’”
Social Security is funded by taxation on both the employees and employers. To be entitled to “old age” benefits, one must have worked for at least 10 years.
The U.S. Supreme Court held that the Social Security Act passed by Congress was within its authority under the Constitution because Congress can levy taxes, although it has no authority to engage in insurance. This, incidentally, was the basis for the “Affordable Care Act” that was upheld.
