The issue of what to do with Confederate memorials in the South is a difficult one, and it certainly resonates in South Carolina. The mob destruction of Silent Sam in Chapel Hill, my alma mater, was a criminal act that I believe was carried out with the silent acquiescence of the University of North Carolina administration.
Silent Sam was a memorial to thousands of soldiers who died for a cause that we now know was wrong, but who nevertheless deserve remembering.
On a campus that is supposed to be for learning, Silent Sam could have been put in context, but that opportunity was lost as a result of violent people who think they have the right to destroy what they disagree with.
We have come to a point where members of society believe they can do whatever they want if they feel strongly about it. The saddest thing is that others are rejoicing in this criminal behavior.
Hunter George
Monhegan Way
Mount Pleasant