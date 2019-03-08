In a recent Post and Courier op-ed piece, President Donald Trump was excoriated for his criticism of the press and labeled “the enemy of our democracy.”
The president does mock the press, at times deservedly; other times, maybe not so much. But to say the news media has been shunned and silenced is somewhat of a stretch.
With all the left-leaning talk and news shows on TV and most print media so sympathetic to leftist ideals, I hardly think the press is being shunned.
I can’t recall a president or an administration being talked about and ridiculed in the press as much as the present ones. So the press has hardly been silenced.
In fact, I would say the press has had much more to say about President Trump and his administration than I ever heard during the previous eight years.
I question if the public was as well-informed of the nefarious dealings of the Obama administration. Or did a fawning press omit or gloss over information that may have cast a negative light on its favored subjects?
A press corps silenced by its own bias is more dangerous than the shaming brought upon it by Donald Trump.
Tom Kemmerer
Washington Town Road
Summerville