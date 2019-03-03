S.C. legislators on both sides of the aisle should take this opportunity to sell failed utility Santee Cooper and protect ratepayers from skyrocketing rates.
There are at least four legitimate offers to buy Santee Cooper, three of which would free customers from charges related to the nuclear project and lower rates by 2 to 14 percent compared to Santee Cooper’s projected rates over the next 20 years.
A sale would save each residential customer about $7,400 in paying off Santee Cooper’s multibillion-dollar debt. It also would get South Carolina out of the utility business at which it has failed miserably.
Santee Cooper’s leadership is partly responsible for two failed reactors and giving its ex-CEO a $16 million golden parachute retirement package. More of the same is simply not acceptable.
This decision should be easy, and it should be unanimous. Our legislators must stand with ratepayers and make this sale happen while they still can.
Tom Herron
Little River Road
Myrtle Beach