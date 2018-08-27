According to an Aug. 20 Post and Courier article, “New oil policy threat to conservation,” “Natural gas and other alternatives to petroleum have reduced the need for imported oil.” But some “other alternatives” such as ethanol mixed with gasoline are doing more environmental harm than petroleum.
In 2007 under the George W. Bush administration, the EPA issued the “ethanol mandate,” which the Sierra Club opposed as an environmental disaster in its paper, “Are We Stuck with Corn Ethanol Forever?” And The Guardian said, “Burning food crops (corn) to produce biofuels is a crime against humanity.” President Barack Obama required blending ethanol with gasoline, and President Donald Trump refuses to eliminate the mandate because he needs the support of the corn lobby.
To meet biomass mandates, Britain and some European countries are burning wood pellets made from trees cut in North Carolina and shipped across the Atlantic. According to the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, “burning wood pellets releases as much or more carbon dioxide per unit than burning coal.” This practice is called carbon neutral because in future decades or centuries, new trees will grow and absorb the carbon dioxide created today.
There is general agreement that no environmentally friendly biomass technology is available to replace fossil fuels. You may not agree with the EPA’s new energy policy, but perhaps it is time we should be, as the Aug. 20 article says, “challenging old justifications for conservation.” For more than 20 years environmental policy has been driven more by politics than science.
Philip Holberton
Chapel Creek Road
Pawleys Island