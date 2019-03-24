Reading and listening to reports on the scandal regarding prestigious universities reminded me of an incident during my freshman year, though it was personal, not institutional.
Following course registration, a grueling event that involves moving relentlessly from table to table signing-up for the courses we wanted, one young woman disappeared. She never showed up for lectures or labs. Eventually, whispers in dormitory halls told the tale of the unaccounted for undergrad. She was at home planning a soon-to-be-held wedding.
Paying fees and enrolling in classes allowed the wedding announcement to read “the bride was an alumnae of,” thereby satisfying her family with a bit of unearned prestige.
Again, Ecclesiastes 1:9 is correct, there is nothing new under the sun.
