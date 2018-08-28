I appreciated former Mayor Joe Riley’s op-ed piece in the Aug. 26 Post and Courier and the history of the Great American Experiment. I, too, look forward to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and pray it will be finished soon.
I suspect we will learn what we already know: That the president has friends who are liars and tax cheats, the president has had extramarital affairs that he has tried to cover up, that Russia has a long-standing program interfering with our affairs and that their efforts in 2016 did not alter the election’s outcome.
Our Constitution, including the 12th Amendment, provides for the peaceful transfer of government that has served us well for the last 218 years and distinguishes us from banana republics.
My worry is that the last election has so surprised and angered the left that the Mueller investigation might be about overturning the results of a president legitimately elected. That would be the antithesis of American democracy.
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
Moultrie D. Plowden
Wade Hampton Avenue
Walterboro