I wish to comment on the Aug. 20 letter titled “Socialism.” It conveys my sentiments exactly. Here is a paragraph from the internet that he might have included: “All airports except for one (Branson Airport — Wikipedia) with scheduled passenger airline service are owned by a government entity, either the federal government, a city or county, or a regional airport authority. A handful are also owned by public universities or states themselves. But all are government entities.”
In addition, virtually all highways and bridges are government owned. Contracting and material needed to build such facilities is provided by private enterprise, as it should be. This is democratic socialism, as practiced in Canada, Denmark, the U.K., Japan, most of the EU and elsewhere.
Many Americans have the notion that socialism is synonymous with communism, or the dreadful socialist dictatorship as practiced in Venezuela. It would be good if my fellow citizens would realize we already have a significant amount of socialism in this country. We need more, such as universal health care and free college. Not affordable? Wrong. If the rest of the industrialized world can do it, so can we.
