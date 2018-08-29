Without a doubt local journalism today is extremely important in providing the strong connections that must exist between citizens and their communities in order to afford them a good quality of life. Local journalism has always been democracy in action. May it continue to flourish by those who confidently and diligently “dig for the truth.”
However, as a nation, we must be aware of attempts by the president of the United States to look askance at a seemingly meddling media and virtually denounce its work of providing information on the American political environment and the individuals who are part of that world. The use of phrases such as “enemy of the people,” “fake news, “absolute scum” and “liars” has to be considered a deleterious anomaly in the leader of the “free world.” The words themselves unfortunately only work to undermine the credibility of one of the most elemental institutions of American democracy that we’ve had since the days of John Peter Zenger, who fought to publicly speak his mind in the difficult days of the American Revolution.
President Donald Trump’s attack on the free press is an egregious assault on democracy. And if he believes the media will stand down, that will not happen. The media will not let a seeming autocrat destroy a free press, as it is needed to always “dig for the ‘truth.”’ And without truth, only chaos exists.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville