The Feb. 22 commentary by College of Charleston professor and former reporter Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann declaring President Donald Trump “the enemy of our democracy” should come as no surprise.
One need only listen to the remarks by Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who began a news conference by asking reporters why they don’t have the same level of interest in the gun violence taking place in his city. We know the answer: because it is a failing liberal city.
Or you can listen to how quickly the press and liberal politicians blamed our president and those wearing MAGA hats for the supposed Jussie Smollett hate crime. Should we expect an apology?
I also would ban CNN reporter Jim Acosta if he refused to simply ask a question and sit down instead of grandstanding. The more he talks, the less time there is for others to ask questions.
What’s wrong with that? If a student raised his hand in your classroom and refused to stop talking, what would you do? I did enjoy watching Acosta standing in front of a barrier and asking where all the illegals are.
While a poll may show 6 of 10 Americans don’t support the emergency declaration, what do the families of those killed by illegals say?
If you need cheap labor or votes, then, yes, an open border is the answer.
Have you heard a reporter ask a politician why they have a fence or wall around their home? I have been to the border and talked to both Homeland Security officers and local residents. They all support a barrier. Has the professor been to the border?
The commentary ends with a standard call for impeachment.
My greatest concern is for students being taught by this professor. I cannot believe her bias is not making its way into her classroom.
America is a great country and I would hope this is being taught somewhere in the curriculum.
Art Rooney Jr.
Army Maj. Gen., (Retired)
New Haven Court
Summerville