It seems one reader does not appreciate information contained in “Daily Digest” feature. I hope that you will keep it going because, while not everyone can prepare meals like a chef, nearly all of us enjoy chowing down, especially when real Southern food is on our plates. Any combination of greens and Uncle Ben’s rice is a good starting place.
One cannot dine without bread, so everyone should include a hot yeast roll or two. Mac and cheese has to be the kind our mamas baked in the oven.
Most Lowcountry folks will salivate over a pork loin or chicken fried in lard.
I look forward to seeing this culinary account in the Wednesday edition of The Post and Courier.
Miriam K. Davis
Brandt Street
North Charleston