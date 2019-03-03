Reservations?
How many hotels do we have now? How many workforce housing complexes, family housing units? Apartment complexes for seniors?
It’s apparent Mayor John Tecklenburg has sold out, as has our council.
And one can say “no” simply because this is too much, too many.
Get a backbone. Just say “no.” No more hotels until our city is properly taken care of. No more catering to big money, real estate investors and carpetbaggers.
Have you driven by the proposed Meeting Street site? There are at least four nearby hotels already. Are they full every night?
Look at what the city has allowed on King Street — about every other building is a bar. We are drowning. And it’s not just water — it’s big money. It’s greed.
For all our sake, just say “no.”
C.T. Leland
Coming Street
Charleston