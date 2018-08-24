Harleston Village has had more than its share of standing water problems, but take it from someone who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years: It’s a great place to live.
Notwithstanding the periodic pooling of water, our neighborhood is the best. From our house on Barre Street, we can stroll over to the MegaDock at the marina to check out the latest multimillion-dollar yacht, enjoy playing with our dogs at the park at Bennett Street and Rutledge Avenue, walk around Colonial Lake, ride our bikes to the Wellness Center to get in an early morning workout, or have a great dinner at 60 Bull Café. Try having a Rite Aid nearby. Once you experience this convenience, you will wonder how you lived without it.
Did I mention the nearby dry cleaners, dentist and doctor offices, and the Starbucks set to open at Calhoun and Gadsden streets? Even with these amenities, we aren’t burdened yet with tourists and carriages.
Off the peninsula, locations are much more accessible from here than the East Side. Obviously, we can get to West Ashley quickly. But the real convenience lies in quick access to I-26 and the Cooper River Bridge, which traveling north on Ashley Avenue from Calhoun Street affords. Working downtown, I am spoiled by being five minutes from work.
I can put up with some flooding to live in such a great place.
Hagood Morrison
Barre Street
Charleston