I read with interest the Aug. 24 article in which Katie Arrington shared her concern about flooding. It is hard to reconcile her desire to stop flooding with her support of a national energy policy heavily skewed toward the burning of fossil fuels, like coal.
There is increasing scientific evidence that the greenhouse effect, largely fueled by carbon emissions, is linked to climate change, which leads to things like sea level rise and flooding.
Though I don’t live in the 1st District, I have a dog in this fight (old Southern saying, not meant to demean dogs; some of my best friends are dogs). Flooding and sea level rise, like oil drilling, are no respecters of congressional lines. Mark Sanford was a voice for the whole coast when it came to environmental concerns. Ms. Arrington is no Mark Sanford.
The Rev. Jim Watkins
