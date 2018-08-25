I have been following the recent articles and letters about the “Blue Zones Project” and I agree that much caution should be used regarding this proposal by two entrepreneurs from “off.”
It seems they have been going from city to city pushing their “wellness” plan, which involves millions in investments by large corporations in affluent places with lots of capital. Their theory, based on a report from a National Geographic explorer, described some communities where some common traits apparently lead to longer life spans.
Among them were two I just love: drinking more alcohol and more socialization. Judging from what I see, read and hear from local TV, radio and The Post and Courier, plus a ride down upper King Street, not to mention the staggering number of DUI arrests, I think we are already covered in those two areas.
We also are a very faith-based population (all types), and we love our dogs. Several U.S. cities went along with this project, and later dropped out, having wasted millions with little or no result or slipping backward in some areas of healthy living.
Also, one article mentioned that there were secret meetings held, so there is a lack of transparency in these wheelings and dealings. I am amazed that our mayor and heads of corporations like MUSC, Roper St. Francis and BlueCross BlueShield are actually considering funding for the effort.
As a reporter observed, the Charleston area is already considered to be one of the healthiest in S.C. Personally, I hope our city leaders are not falling for it. There are far more needs here that could use some of those millions. Flooding, bad roads, lack of affordable housing, anyone?
Beverly O’Brien, R.N.
Highwood Circle
Charleston