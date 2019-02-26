Just who is to be happier? Dominion offered checks averaging $1,000 to all SCE&G customers when negotiating to take over the utility. Then Dominion talked about lowering our bills for the next 20 years instead of the $1,000 check.
Well, it looks like the decision was made by Dominion, the Public Service Commission and House Speaker Jay Lucas. They agreed it was better for customers to have lower bills for the next 20 years instead of getting a one-time rebate. Of course, we will be happy with lower bills, but only for a couple of years, not 20 years.
A Feb. 15 article stated that, “instead of focusing on the checks, customers and legislators might want to brace for a big hit to the wallet in two years.” So who is going to be happy? Dominion, not the customers, check or no check.
Jane Kennedy
Begovich Court
Summerville