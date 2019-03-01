Before we can address how the S.C. education system can be fixed, we must first define and understand the basic learning facts. First, we must understand that no individual can be given an education. Second, an education must be earned and for it to be earned it must be desired by the individual. And finally, the individual must be willing to put in the necessary time and effort to achieve the desired education.
It is understood that the term “education” includes book learning and life experiences.
Given that we understand there are two groups of students (those wanting and those not wanting to learn), we can evaluate both groups separately.
For those who desire learning, are we providing all the necessary programs and tools to support their needs?
For those who do not desire to learn and therefore either don’t show up at school or just sit in a classroom with their minds closed, the system must strive to understand each individual’s background.
The question is what can be done to instill a learning desire into these individuals? Often, the problem here lies with the child’s early life environment with no or little parent encouragement or support. In this case, society can only look at ways to educate parents.
When children first enter into the educational system, either into a pre-kindergarten or kindergarten the system must continually work with each child to insure there is a desire to learn. The bottom line here, the system must strive to get each child excited to learn so they will be happy to put forth the necessary time and effort to learn.
Jerry Johnson
