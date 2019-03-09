A debt slave is someone whose monthly bills are larger than his or her income; they are debt slaves to their creditors and have limited control over their lifestyle. They live from payday to payday to pay their creditors. It is easy to fall into this trap.
The biggest trap-setter of all is the federal government’s student loan program. Many students are teenagers, led into college programs they have no natural talent for, and are pressured into taking courses that have no career value. They don’t need money at this time because the federal government supplies the money.
When it comes time to pay up, the former students discover they are debt slaves to the government; they are under its control for years to come or the rest of their lives.
The lucky ones found ways to pay off their debt and move on. Very often this took years. But in the meantime, they were unable to pursue a lifestyle of their dreams.
