I always take delight in Dr. Teddy Gilbreth’s columns, but I particularly enjoyed the juxtaposition of his millionaire “common man” column with The Post and Courier’s follow-up article on “Fats” McGowan, Mauldin’s Girl Scout cookie hero-cum-alleged drug dealer, who was busted by the DEA four days after his $540 act of confectionary kindness.
What started as a heartwarming human interest story quickly crumbled into something quite different. Had this been a massive case of the munchies masquerading as magnanimity, or a true — albeit momentary — gesture of goodness?
Of course, there is a tragic side to this story: those aspiring young scouts whose innocence was intruded upon by an alleged drug dealer. I’m sure their parents and scout leaders will help them process this brush with criminality.
I do suspect there is good worth saving in Mr. McGowan and hope that if he ends up in prison it will afford him the chance to turn his life around.
