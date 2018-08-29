Coastal municipalities should be hedging their bets against climate change.
Their criteria for coping with climate change are over-reliant on long-term historical weather data from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
But it is wishful thinking to ignore, as they do, recent torrential rains, etc., and climate change theory in its entirety.
The so-called 1,000-year flood of 2015, as well as the flooding since then, should give the layperson some qualms about relying on historical weather data as the basis for planning new housing developments, etc.
There are myriad oceanographic, meteorological, hydrological and other considerations that contribute to increased rain and tidal flooding in the Lowcountry.
But the warming of the Gulf Stream current, which has taken place already and, according to the preponderance of scientific evidence, will continue to warm, is one factor these municipalities can least afford to ignore. It almost guarantees greater storm intensification.
Also, the Paris Climate Accord made overly optimistic assumptions about the degree to which almost all nations would reduce their reliance on carbon-based fuels such as coal and petroleum.
And funding has not materialized to develop a mechanism to suck the accumulated carbon dioxide gas out of our atmosphere.
Of course, climate change theory has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt (95 percent or 99 percent), but consider how many decisions we as individuals and society make on the basis of the preponderance of evidence.
Shouldn’t coastal communities at least hedge their bets against climate change?
John Nicholas Hayes
Dupont Way
Summerville