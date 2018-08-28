As a longtime Summerville resident, I was very upset to find out that there was opposition to the planned homeless shelter for women and children off Central Avenue. I also live off Central Avenue and thought that Summerville residents had evolved from the “not in my backyard” mentality.
The men’s shelter is on Central Avenue and there has been no increase in crime or police activity due to it.
It is not a crime to be homeless. Those of us who have homes are truly blessed. Situations can change at any time for any one of us. We could all find ourselves homeless.
Criminals also can live in homes. That neighbor in that nice home next door could be involved in any number of criminal activities. To think that homelessness equates to crime or attracts crime is very naive.
We need to do everything that we can to ensure that the homeless are provided shelter. The children need to be living close to schools, just like yours, and have hope for a brighter future.
Summerville, step up to the plate and do not deny this shelter.
Deborah L. Ansel
Alyssa Lane
Summerville