Letter: Boroughs is a better choice for District 2

Adair Boroughs impresses me.
She is described as an “energetic and fearless leader” by a host of endorsers including U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, former Governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Richard Riley and Inez Tenenbaum, S.C. superintendent of education from 1999 to 2007.
As a woman, former school teacher, mother and grandmother, I have recently observed our frontline teachers exhibit courage, determination, innovation and hard work to teach our children during the COVID-19 pandemic. They deserve an advocate in Washington. I believe that advocate is Adair Boroughs.
After her experiences teaching math in Greenville County, Boroughs decided to pursue a law degree to strengthen her qualifications to be a stronger advocate for students and teachers. Earning her law degree from Stanford, she then served in the Department of Justice in Washington until 2013 when she moved back to South Carolina. She clerked for U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston. All of these accomplishments extend her ability to be a leader and advocate. A native and resident of S.C. District 2, Boroughs wants to serve and represent us in the U.S. Congress.
Her background, qualifications, experience and education make her a wise choice to represent us. Her passion for education, integrity and care for people make her a compassionate advocate to work on behalf of our children, teachers and all citizens of this district and state.
Leslie Alexander
Aiken