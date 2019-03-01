The vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to override President Donald Trump's emergency border wall was one of the most disgraceful events I have ever witnessed in American politics. The emergency action is an attempt to open the door to dictatorship in this country.
If the president can go around Congress in this matter, he can go around it in many other matters. It pretty much defeats our Constitution and makes our democracy a sham. Yet only 13 of 185 Republicans voted against the emergency action.
It is hard to believe that the party of Lincoln has stooped so low. This is party before country and Constitution, and for what? Donald Trump, a two bit con-artist? Where has integrity gone?
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant