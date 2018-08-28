I must take strong exception to the Aug. 25 op-ed by R.L. Schreadley regarding socialism, where he states “Hitler-era Nazis were members of the National Socialist Party.”
This is the kind of false rhetoric all too often used today to smear progressive and left-leaning thought. And his smug use of the preceding phrase, “How many have learned or remember that Hitler-era Nazis were members of the National Socialist Party” is simply his attempt to rewrite history as if his notion is a long-standing given.
Any true student of history knows Hitler deliberately used the term Socialist falsely in an attempt to hide the true goal of achieving totalitarian power through nationalism.
The most recent wave of America flirting with nationalism will spawn attempts to cast the worst of right-wing thinking, Nazism, as left-wing thinking. We must all be vigilant in calling it out when we see it.
I take some degree of comfort in noting that Mr. Schreadley is a “former” Post and Courier executive editor.
David Rockey
Pleasant Hill Drive
Goose Creek