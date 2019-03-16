There is no cure for carelessness. Recently before dawn, as I was backing out of my driveway, a person walking his dog suddenly came into view from behind.
He was wearing a black jacket and black pants and walking a black dog. I didn’t see him before I got into my van, and he did not stop walking toward my driveway even though he must have seen that I was backing out.
Then, about 10 minutes later, I saw a cyclist on Highway 61. He was wearing gray pants, a black jacket and helmet and a camouflaged backpack. Again, he was hard to see in the predawn light as I approached him from behind.
I believe drivers must be patient, and watch for pedestrians and cyclists and share the roads. Unfortunately, people on foot or bikes are sometimes hard to see in the dark.
Pedestrians and cyclists must be responsible for making themselves visible by wearing reflective clothing and having sufficient lighting. An accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian or cyclist would be tragic. Both parties would be victims.
Frank Barnes
Kentwood Circle
Charleston