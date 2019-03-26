The March 23 edition of The Post and Courier referred to “anti-plastic forces” that complained about a planned balloon drop at the RiverDogs’ upcoming game. Really?
Why wouldn’t you just say “pro-environment”?
The article backed away from the negative, but the tone was set.
Everyone in the coastal area knows about plastic problems. We know the RiverDogs’ management did not intend harm.
We’re all trying to do our part, and decreasing the plastics we use, especially single-use plastics, is a small price to pay for cleaner water, healthier wildlife and a better future for our families.
We’re trying to keep it positive. Please consider what we are “for” rather than what we are against.
Catherine Watt
Wren Street
Clemson