Is it possible columnist Brian Hicks forgot a salient fact in his argument against the Republican congressional candidate for the 1st District that contradicts nearly everything he stated (Aug. 26)?
While all politicians, not just conservatives, latch onto a publicized situation to spin it for their benefit, such as the murder of the college student in Iowa by an illegal immigrant, the one point of the debate Hicks conveniently left out is if there were no illegal immigrants, then there would be no crimes committed by this group.
The salient point that he forgot to mention is that his fellow Democrats want no enforcement, or no aggressive enforcement, of our immigration laws. I do not recall Republicans ever calling for lax enforcement of our numerous gun laws after any incident of gun violence. Just the opposite, they have asked for aggressive and total enforcement of our existing gun laws.
I get that Brian’s worldview is somewhat left of most of the Lowcountry’s citizenry, certainly of nearly all Republicans. What I do not get is the criticism of a politician while exhibiting the very traits he claims to despise.
