Walk for Water highlights a worthy cause. Within a relatively short time we will have become far more aware of the shortage of clean water globally, as well as in our own country.
We will need to conserve this important resource.
Even though we have more than our share of water, at some point we might consider:
Should we ask for water in restaurants? Should we shorten showers or reduce the amount of bath water we use? Could our lawns and gardens survive with less water?
The 2019 Charleston Walk For Water will be held at 9 a.m. March 30 at Riverfront Park.
John Winthrop
Adgers Wharf
Charleston