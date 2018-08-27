W hen the smoke of controversy clears, there will be a great opportunity for this community to become the home of the National Medal of Honor Museum and Education Leadership Center. Like me, members of the Medal of Honor Society are humbled to receive the country’s earnest tribute to recognize more than 3,400 Medal of Honor recipients who have served and sacrificed for this nation. There are only 73 recipients alive today.
My compatriots in the Medal of Honor Society never contemplated the museum’s building process becoming a divisive ordeal impacting exceptional patriotic men and women and most notably our great mayor, Will Haynie. But the good news is that there is a solution to this controversy.
The trouble seems to be not only the planned height, which violates the property’s restrictions, but the building’s design and style. While this might not matter so much to the recipients across the country, it’s obviously a community concern that has unfairly split the Mount Pleasant Town Council.
The concept and the height were initially denied by the town’s citizen planning group. Unfortunately, the design aspect of the project has taken much time and energy from the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation when it could have been raising money for the most important aspect of any museum — the exhibits inside. That is what people come to see. A museum with no content is just a building.
The idea of a public-private partnership is being discussed by community leaders and local philanthropists who understand the timely nature of this project. This group of successful people can work with local government leaders and architects to provide a beautiful design for an approvable structure of inspiration. This would allow the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to focus on the more important aspects of funding and assembling the exhibits and establishing a leadership and education center.
People who have already donated are concerned about the dynamic and inspirational experiences that will be provided by exhibits and programming. They are not as concerned about what is on the outside. Everyone desires an edifice that will be a source of pride and architectural significance that is appropriate for the spectacular property provided by the state of South Carolina.
I feel there will be no shortage of qualified and able development partners to provide the leadership and support to build this legacy project. Working with Gallagher and Associates, the exhibit planners, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation would bring world-class museum experiences to all who visit.
I truly believe that the public agencies will also see a tremendous benefit via tourism fees and taxes. The state has invested $5 million and donated the waterfront property. There could be other agency partners as well.
The $75 million African American Museum across the harbor is a shining example of people working together for a beneficial cause. Their building will blend in, and a synergy will be achieved among the city attractions nearby.
Let’s pursue what we know will unite everyone in this public-private solution.
James E. Livingston
Major General
Marine Corps (Retired)
Medal of Honor Recipient
Cooper River Drive
Mount Pleasant