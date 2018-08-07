Until last week, Zimbabwe under the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared to be emerging from more than a decade of international isolation and economic chaos.
Elections were held with international monitors watching at the invitation of President Mnangagwa, widely known as “The Crocodile” of Zimbabwean politics. The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions were making plans to renew foreign investment. After all those years of hardship and disappointment, there finally was reason for hope.
That all ended, at least for now, with the crash of gunfire Aug. 1 as the army used deadly force in response to street protests called for by Nelson Chamisa, the losing candidate in the July 30 elections. International donors are rightly putting their plans back on the shelf.
The biggest surprise in the close electoral contest was the army’s unnecessary use of lethal power to suppress admittedly violent street protests that could have been contained with less coercion. The question is why?
The army allowed Mr. Mnangagwa to become interim president in November in a show of power that effectively deposed Zimbabwe’s long-time leader Robert Mugabe. Now it appears to have shattered their candidate’s carefully arranged plan to restore Zimbabwe’s credit. It seems there is more than one crocodile in the nation’s opaque political waters.
Early returns narrowly gave Mr. Mnangagwa the win. Mr. Chamisa, who had Mr. Mugabe’s blessing, had often proclaimed himself victor before the vote took place, refused to acknowledge the outcome and encouraged his followers to go to the streets. The actions of both men turned out to be terrible decisions, and people paid for it with their lives.
Mr. Chamisa’s party clearly won the cities and towns; it was the rural vote that handed his opponent the victory. International observers are still waiting for the detailed election returns so they can render a judgment on the fairness of the vote. It’s entirely possible that there were irregularities on both sides.
Zimbabwe has been ruled by force since its independence in 1980. That compulsion to rule with a heavy hand likely will remain, and foreign investment will stay away until the country can prove that it is becoming a stable and open democracy.