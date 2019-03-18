Last year Boeing won a major battle against its European rival Airbus in a World Trade Organization tribunal. It found European governments had funneled $9 billion in illegal subsides to their major aircraft manufacturer to help it build the A-380 super jumbo jet and the A-350 twin-aisle jet that competes with the Boeing 787 assembled in North Charleston.
Under WTO rules, the United States rightfully will be allowed to impose punitive tariffs on goods from Europe in amounts yet to be determined. An article in the Financial Times last year speculated that European automobiles might be headed for much higher tariffs as a result.
That gives President Donald Trump an extra weapon in his ongoing trade negotiations with Europe, which in 2016 enjoyed a $147 billion surplus from trade in goods with the United States. Germany accounted for $65 billion of that total.
The main causes of the trade imbalance are European protectionist policies in manufacturing and agriculture. For example, the EU tariff on American vehicles of 10 percent compares to the American tariff of 2.5 percent on European vehicles. In 2016 Europe exported over $54 billion worth of vehicles to the United States while the United States shipped less than $10 billion worth of vehicles to Europe, leaving a trade deficit in vehicles of over $40 billion. The American trade deficit with Europe in agricultural products was $9 billion in 2016 despite the obviously more efficient American agricultural system. Mr. Trump has rightfully noted that these illogical practices hurt American businesses and consumers.
In addition to making progress on opening European markets to American goods, a key aim for any new trade agreement with Europe should be to get it to swear off subsidies to Airbus. It’s well past time for that to happen.
Recently, the departing chairman of Airbus, Tom Enders, gave European governments a good reason for changing their policy. According to the Financial Times he all but ruled out repaying European governments for the loans, ruled illegal by the WTO, that they made to help finance the A-380.
The loans took the form of “repayable launch investments” at subsidized interest rates, and were designed to be repaid from sales proceeds. With the decision to cancel the A-380 program taken earlier this year, Airbus is left with hundreds of millions of euros in outstanding loans for the aircraft.
Mr. Enders told the Financial Times, “The fact is this is a risk partnership and these loans are based on the promise of the governments who are giving the loans that if the plane is not successful, they put money at risk.”
That may not be so clear to governments whose taxpayers will have to absorb the losses. The German government said it is “analyzing the consequences” of the A-380 decision.
The right outcome, required by the WTO, would be to stop subsidizing Airbus. WTO also ruled in 2012 that Washington state made illegal subsidies to Boeing. That still has to be resolved, and could be part of a general trade settlement.
With Europe playing with a rigged deck in trade and not pulling its weight in the common defense, there is a lot to be unhappy about in the way it relates to the United States. Mr. Trump is right in saying that needs to change if the transatlantic partnership is to thrive.