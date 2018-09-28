The latest legal twist in the long-running battle over building 50 homes on Captain Sam’s Spit won’t be the final word. But it’s clearly absurd to think the added tax revenue would outweigh the risks of building on the fragile and environmentally sensitive strand, though that’s what an Administrative Law Court judge decided in a ruling that would allow an access road to be built.
Never mind that just six weeks ago the state Supreme Court ruled against allowing a retaining wall to support the road or that the latest ruling will be appealed, or that Kiawah Development Partners still needs additional permits.
According to the judge, the 50 proposed homes would generate about $5 million annually in tax revenues, or about $100,000 per lot, once the development was built out and that supposedly would be worth the risk. Kiawah Partners stands to profit in the ballpark of $200 million.
The ruling involves the narrow neck of the spit, which has been eroding on its back side along the banks of the Kiawah River. The teardrop-shaped spit, which, historically, has been breached by the river every 50-100 years, appears to be moving south slowly, and the neck portion could be the next to breach. That would cut off access.
Regardless, building on sand has never been wise.
Captain Sam’s Spit is one of the few unmolested stretches of beach where the public can watch dolphins beach-feeding, spot a diamondback terrapin or watch piping plovers hunt for food. And most Lowcountry residents cherish it just the way it is.
But it’s not public property. The spit is owned Kiawah Development Partners, whose leadership appears committed to building where the million-dollar-plus homes would be practically impossible to insure.
The National Flood Insurance Program has ruled out offering coverage on the spit because it is in the coastal barrier zone where development is discouraged. But in the event of a catastrophic storm, taxpayers could find themselves on the hook for other forms of disaster relief.
Though Kiawah plans to put all 50 homes on just 20 acres, the development would have severe consequences for the dune systems and interior wetlands.
Simply put, “it would be an irresponsible choice to develop this pristine resource,” said Emily Cedzo of the Coastal Conservation League, which has been battling Kiawah Partners for more than a decade.
While the most recent ruling likely won’t tip the scales decisively, she said it was an important one because it involves the infrastructure needed for development. So the legal fight will continue.
But perhaps the best way Lowcountry residents can help preserve the spit is by taking a day trip to county-run Beachwalker Park and let your elected representatives know you oppose the development.