Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia made the right decision to quit dispatching firetrucks on all emergency calls, most of which are for medical services and ably handled by the county’s emergency medical technicians. The change is expected to save taxpayer money and help keep firefighters fresh for when they are truly needed.
Firefighters can often mean the difference between life and death in any number of emergencies, for instance, when a “jaws of life” tool is needed to free an injured person from a crumpled car. But as versatile as firefighters are, they’re not authorized to transport patients to hospitals. That job falls to EMTs, and the overwhelming majority of 911 requests these days are for medical help, not fires.
“I don’t want be on a medical call that no one could reasonably expect is life-threatening and have a cardiac arrest come out a couple of blocks away (from the fire station) and not have a fire unit close to that call,” Chief Curia said when he announced the policy change.
Imagine a major conflagration breaking out downtown when half the area’s firetrucks are away on non-emergency medical calls.
The Post and Courier’s Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. reported that a three-year study showed Charleston firetrucks rolled on more than 14,000 calls where a patient’s life was not at risk. Firefighters will still be dispatched when requested by EMTs or if the EMT response time is estimated to be more than 10 minutes.
The ultimate payoff is putting firefighters in a better position to save lives. Chief Curia expects the policy shift to give firefighters more time for training, teaching CPR courses or speaking to student groups. The department should also save on fuel and wear and tear on firetrucks.
North Charleston stopped rolling out firetrucks on all calls in 2014. And a Charleston County citizens’ committee studying consolidation issues estimated that North Charleston saved about $450,000 per year.
The Summerville and Goose Creek fire departments, like many other municipalities, have similar dispatch policies in which firefighters are held in reserve except when expressly needed.
The change in Charleston reflects a nationwide trend in which emergency medical calls constitute about 65 percent of responses and calls for fires make up about 5 percent. The rest are mostly false alarms. In Charleston during the first half of 2018, firefighters responded to about 300 reports of fire compared to more than 5,900 calls for medical help or rescues.
For Chief Curia, the change was a natural one. His former department in Durham, N.C., had a similar dispatch policy, and it made sense for Charleston’s policy to line up with that of North Charleston’s because both departments are served by the county’s consolidated dispatch system.
And so far, so good. He said no big problems have arisen since the new policy was instituted Dec. 31, and the change was well received by both firefighters and EMTs. Charleston’s reciprocal response agreements with the St. Andrews, St. Johns and James Island fire departments will be unaffected.
With less than a year on the job here, Chief Curia deserves credit for making the change — one that should help streamline operations and get the appropriate resources where they are needed.