Charleston’s next bridge might not have any cars on it.
Last week, city officials submitted an application for federal grant money to build a bicycle and pedestrian bridge connecting the Charleston peninsula and West Ashley.
It’s the second time the city has applied for federal funding for the project. The last application, while highly rated, got turned down in an extremely competitive approval process. Of more than 400 grant requests, only about 40 won backing.
With an even more detailed proposal and letters of support from about 80 local residents, businesses and organizations, the prospects for the new grant are hopeful. But local officials should be prepared to proceed with the bridge whether or not federal dollars come through.
We need it.
For decades, bicyclists and pedestrians trying to cross the Ashley River bridges between downtown and West Ashley have been forced onto narrow maintenance paths just inches away from traffic. Not surprisingly, injuries are common.
A previous plan to temporarily close one lane of the T. Allen Legare Bridge for bicyclists and pedestrians fell through when state and county officials pulled their support after a trial run demonstrated that the lane closure would cause traffic backups.
But the controversy over that proposal largely overlooked the fact that something like the separate bike and pedestrian bridge was always the long-term plan. It’s just likely to take a long time to find funding and build it.
Indeed, we’ve already waited a year for federal help. We’ll be waiting a while longer to find out how this grant application fares. In the meantime, people on bicycles or on foot will continue to risk their lives to get from West Ashley to downtown.
But it’s not just the non-motorized transport bridge that's waiting.
Any infrastructure project that relies on federal dollars must undergo exhaustive permitting and funding processes. The trade-off for a few million dollars in assistance can be two or three additional years -- or longer -- added to the timeline for sometimes urgently needed upgrades.
When possible, local officials should try to rely on local money for critical and relatively affordable infrastructure upgrades, saving the time and expense of applying for and waiting on federal aid.
The proposed Ashley River bike and pedestrian bridge, for example, is expected to cost about $18 million. The city budget might not be able to accommodate that, but a combination of city, Charleston County and state money could cover it.
City Councilman Bill Moody, who was a staunch opponent of the Ashley River bridge lane conversion, even asked at a recent City Council meeting if money from a nearby special tax district could be used for the bridge project. Why not?
City officials, residents, neighborhood leaders, business owners, transportation advocates and others have worked hard in support of the latest grant application. Ideally, it will get approval and the bike and pedestrian bridge can finally move forward.
If not, we should fund it ourselves.