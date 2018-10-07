On Tuesday, the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank board voted 5-2 to move forward in negotiating a $725 million plan to build the rest of I-526 across Johns and James islands.
Later that night, Charleston County Council voted in a special meeting to do the same. Several members, some of whom have been pushing to complete I-526 for years, if not decades, could barely contain their glee.
“Sore losers,” said Councilwoman Anna Johnson, whose district would be most impacted by I-526, describing critical comments from Councilmen Dickie Schweers and Joe Qualey, who were the lone votes against 526 that night.
“West Ashley is appalled we don’t have our road,” said Councilman Brantley Moody. “I’m very fired up about this, so let’s get it going.”
“If I had my way, the (Coastal Conservation League) would have to pay the cost overrun, because this stuff could have been done a long time ago,” said Councilman Teddie Pryor.
“Everyone keeps saying ‘this road is going to spur more development.’ Lord have mercy, I can’t imagine it being any more than it is now,” said Councilman Elliott Summey.
We can.
County Council Chairman Vic Rawl closed the night with comments that included an attack on this newspaper’s longstanding editorial opposition to 526.
“I thank you very much for voting the way you did to try to give our citizens the relief that they have been requesting of us since 1972,” he told the board.
County Council has now committed the taxpayers of this county to pay no less than $305 million and potentially much, much more for a single, 7-mile stretch of freeway. The county has staked future state funds that typically pay for other services on this project.
County Council has offered many different plans to come up with money for 526 in the past, none of which has been viable.
And multiple studies suggest, as counterintuitive as the data may seem to all of us who spend too much time every day stuck in traffic, that building 526 will make little significant long-term difference in that congestion.
Charleston County residents should remember the delight with which some council members offered to throw an indefinite number of taxpayer dollars toward a single project at the expense of other needed transportation improvements and everything else the county has a responsibility to fund.
The rest of 526 may eventually be built. But Charleston County cannot pave its way out of traffic congestion.