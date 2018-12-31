For better or for worse, we’re saying goodbye to 2018 today. And rather than dwell on the highs and lows of the past year, we’re looking forward to the year to come, which will surely bring plenty of unexpected twists and turns.
But a few things are more or less certain.
The name Donald J. Trump is likely to continue to dominate headlines, for example, although potentially for reasons rather different than over the first two years of his tempestuous, surprisingly productive and disappointingly contentious presidency.
Democrats will have control of the U.S. House, and it’s unclear how they intend to wield that power. Ideally, they’ll try to work with Republicans on bipartisan issues like modest immigration reforms or infrastructure and transportation programs.
But they will also be tempted, no doubt, to harangue Mr. Trump, possibly including an impeachment effort. Doing so would be wasteful for all concerned, spending Democrats’ political capital on an almost certainly doomed mission and distracting Republicans and the president from more practical needs.
On the other hand, the 2020 presidential election will also start to gather steam. In fact, it’s already underway for a few Democrats testing the waters — with close to two years to go — and an early crop of potential candidates numbering nearly two dozen. Buckle up.
Local politics could also get heated in 2019, with Charleston and North Charleston set to vote for mayors and city council members. Mount Pleasant voters will vote on half of their town council members as well, and Summerville will hold its town election too.
So far, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who has spent the past three years in the unenviable position of having to fill his predecessor Joe Riley’s 40-year mayoral shoes, doesn’t have any official challengers. Expect that to change.
Likewise, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey will vie for another four years in his more-than-25-year position at the head of that relatively young city.
Early in the new year, Charleston County Council and the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank are expected to come up with an agreement to fund the completion of 526. But don’t count on that project making much progress in 2019. Permitting and legal fights could drag it out for a decade or more.
In the meantime, if the Charleston area continues to grow at roughly the same rate as it has in recent years, we can expect about 15,000 new residents. Obviously, that’s a challenge. But it’s also an opportunity to be a more vibrant, prosperous place. We think the positives can more than outweigh any negatives with the right planning and policies in place.
Charleston area voters sent a few new faces to the state House in November, which could shake things up in an institution not always known for its freshness and dynamism. Indeed, something other than business as usual might well be welcome in the South Carolina Legislature.
After The Post and Courier’s “Minimally Adequate” series, for instance, state lawmakers will be under pressure to enact long-delayed education reforms. Dozens of bills have already been pre-filed, although decades of inertia will be tough to overcome.
Other top issues are likely to include state tax reform, hurricane relief and the resolution of Santee Cooper’s financial situation following the V.C. Summer nuclear disaster.
SCE&G customers, who also were affected by that $9 billion failure, can expect slightly higher electric bills in the New Year, after the state Public Service Commission made the disappointing decision to approve a buyout deal with Dominion Energy.
And state officials ought to look at new rules to protect electric ratepayers, including a study of the pros and cons of a deregulated utility system that lets people shop around for electric service.
This year could bring some significant progress — finally — on efforts to fight flooding and prepare for rising seas and stronger storms here in the Lowcountry and across South Carolina. A state panel on the issue met for the first time in December, and local efforts are picking up steam.
With devastating floods becoming troublingly frequent in South Carolina, state and local leadership will be essential. The federal government, on the other hand, isn’t likely to take much action on climate change this year. And President Trump’s apathy and outright denial of the related threats have caused some other nations’ leaders to waver in their commitments to a more sustainable future.
We ought to lead on an issue so crucial to national security and a healthy economy, as well as public safety and quality of life.
It would be complete folly to predict what will happen to the economy in the next 12 months. Recent days have sent deeply mixed messages. We could face a recession, or Mr. Trump’s and Republicans’ pro-business reforms and tax cuts could keep things going strong. Certainly, we hope for the latter.
We also hope for more peaceful days in Syria, which may require a U.S. troop presence despite Mr. Trump’s controversial decision to the contrary. And for progress on de-nuclearization in North Korea, relative calm with Iran and a favorable end to the trade war with China.
But if the hustle and bustle of local, state, national and international politics and economics gets you down, look up. The new year will bring a total solar eclipse in July across Argentina and Chile. Charleston won’t see another one until 2052.
Leaving Earth behind — by a longshot — NASA’s New Horizons probe, which snapped stunning photos of Pluto in 2015, will fly past Ultima Thule, the farthest object human technology has ever visited, early New Year’s Day.
And what a way to start 2019, crossing new frontiers and expanding humanity’s reach into the universe and our understanding of our place within it.
After all, there are always reasons to celebrate even when the headlines are alarming and the future seems scary. Perhaps we can keep a little bit of that broader perspective if and when things down on earth get rough in 2019.
Today, at least, the potential for 365 more great and productive days is wide open. Happy New Year.