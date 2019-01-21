The U.S. Senate should swiftly approve William Barr to succeed former Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
Mr. Barr served with distinction as attorney general for President George H. W. Bush and is widely considered a strong defender of the rule of law.
When asked during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, chaired by South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, how he would react to any pressure from President Donald Trump, he said he would not hesitate to resign. He added, “I will not be bullied into doing anything I think is wrong — by anybody, whether it be editorial boards or Congress or the president.”
He also said that in the pubic interest, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election should not be stopped.
Mr. Barr added that, at the age of 68, ”I am in a position in life where I can provide the leadership necessary to protect the independence and reputation” of the Justice Department. That is sorely needed after two years of turmoil at the FBI and upper levels of the department.
Despite these assurances, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was reported to be undecided on whether to vote for Mr. Barr’s confirmation. It would be a mistake for the Senate minority as a whole to follow her.
It would be hard to find someone more qualified than Mr. Barr for the position. If he is approved, the key issue he will face is the oversight of Mr. Mueller’s probe and, when it is completed, the editorial review of his report for classified information, privileged grand jury testimony and the issue of executive privilege for any information provided by the president and his staff.
That review and publication, if mishandled, could become a minefield of political controversy, particularly on the question of whether President Trump violated any laws.
Democrats on the Judiciary Committee questioned Mr.Barr closely, and contentiously, about an 18-page legal memorandum he submitted in June to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that was widely circulated. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, suggested that he wrote it to “get the attention of President Trump to nominate you” and that he should recuse himself from supervising Mr. Mueller. Mr. Barr stoutly rejected the accusation, saying he had not sought the nomination. He reassuringly said he would seek the advice of career ethics lawyers at the Justice Department before deciding whether he must recuse himself.
The Barr memorandum has been misleadingly described as saying President Trump cannot be charged with obstruction of justice for firing FBI Director James Comey. Instead, Mr. Barr said in the absence of concrete evidence of intent to obstruct justice, the firing was within the discretionary powers of the presidency. He objected to what he understood to be the Mueller team’s proposal to charge that the president abused his discretion using a particular broadly worded clause of the criminal code.
His memorandum argued that relying on that particular statute was contrary to the intent of Congress when it wrote the law. If a charge was based on it and not reversed by the federal courts on appeal, he said, the Justice Department and every other federal agency and even judges would face endless lawsuits attacking every discretionary decision they were required to make. That is an untenable scenario.
In short, the memorandum properly was more concerned with the impact on the rule of law of the misuse of a particular criminal statute than it was with the fate of President Trump. But the memo also made a strong case that the Mueller team needs careful supervision to make sure that it does not misstep.
In the memorandum and in his nomination hearing, Mr. Barr showed that he is the right man to lead the Justice Department and ensure that careful supervision is provided, and also to protect the Mueller probe against further attacks from the left or the right.