Amid the furor over President Donald Trump’s ever-changing policies on trade and relations with Russia, the confirmation of a new Veterans Affairs chief went virtually unnoticed last week. It shouldn’t have.
Robert Wilkie, who was sworn in on Monday, is a solid selection to direct the troubled agency. His long experience on Capitol Hill and as a Department of Defense administrator ensures knowledgeable leadership for a much-needed VA course correction.
The Senate recognized as much when it voted, 86-9, to confirm Mr. Wilkie to the post, filling a position that had been open since David Shulkin, an Obama administration holdover, resigned.
President Trump initially nominated White House physician Ronny Jackson, who withdrew amid allegations that he fostered a hostile work environment among his staff.
Mr. Wilkie, an Air Force reservist, previously served as head of military personnel policy for the White House, and has years of experience working on defense and national security issues on Capitol Hill and at the Pentagon. He has no prior experience working for the VA, which may not necessarily count as a negative.
Mr. Shulkin’s departure was followed by the transfer or resignation of other high-ranking officials viewed as insufficiently in tune with the administration’s plans for the VA.
Critics have called it a purge of the upper ranks of the federal government’s second-largest agency.
It could as easily be said that personnel changes and transfers have cleared the decks for the new VA secretary, who will be implementing major policies for improved medical care and expedited benefits.
“The first thing VA needs right now is employee confidence in their senior leadership,” VFW spokesman by Joe Davis said, in comments to The Washington Post. “There’s a morale problem. There’s nobody captaining the ship. VA is often a headline away from a nationwide crisis.”
That should change with Mr. Wilkie at the helm.
One recent concern has been the antagonism between the agency’s inspector general and the interim VA administration. The IG has played an essential role in providing independent criticism on a range of VA problems. There is no justification, legal or otherwise, to try muzzling him. As VA head, Mr. Wilkie should make clear his support of the IG and of the agency whistleblowers who have served a similar purpose of pointing out problems.
After years of continuing employee misconduct and cover-up, the personnel problem at the VA is like the Augean Stables. It may take a river to clean it up. Mr. Wilkie will have the help of a new agency within VA created by Congress last year called the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection. This addition to the VA personnel system will have some hard work ahead, and Mr. Wilkie must push it to succeed and carry out its recommendations faithfully.
A July 19 report by the Government Accountability Office, for example, found a persistent culture of retaliation against whistleblowers is still in place at the VA and that personnel accountability is inconsistent. Those and other problems will take time to correct, but whistleblower protection should be an immediate priority and accountability for proven misconduct should be swift and firm.
Serving military veterans, particularly in health care, is not only the prime goal of the VA, it is an essential responsibility of the nation. Mr. Wilkie can provide the skills and leadership to get it right.