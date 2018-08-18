Relations between the United States and Turkey are on a steep downward path. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even says the CIA has attempted a “political coup” against him.
Given Turkey’s pivotal role in the Middle East, its NATO membership and the reliance of the United States on the Turkish airbase at Incirlik for military operations in the region, relations should be leveled out as much as possible. It will not be easy.
Mr. Erdogan may break away from NATO and seek friendship with Russia. But he should not be shoved into making that choice.
President Donald Trump is justifiably angry at Mr. Erdogan, but his decision last week to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum exports unwisely intensified a worsening Turkish economic crisis, causing a run on the Turkish currency that posed a threat to world markets. Instead, Washington might have offered to help stabilize the Turkish economy. It may not be too late to do so.
Mr. Erdogan’s recent troubling decision to purchase Russia’s most advanced air defense system, the S-400, adds to the deteriorating relations. It is not compatible with NATO systems and is designed to shoot down NATO and U.S. warplanes. This is not the kind of thing an ally does.
That purchase justifies the recent decision by Congress, and approved by Mr. Trump, to suspend delivery of top-line F-35 fighters to Turkey until it withdraws from the Russian commitment. It would be imprudent to entrust the secret technology of this aircraft to a nation that might pass it along to Russia. A defiant Mr. Erdogan says he will buy Russian warplanes if he can’t get the F-35s.
More generally, Turkey no longer gives a high priority to cooperating with the United States. For example, instead of rescuing the Syrian Kurdish town of Tal Abyad under siege by ISIS near the Turkish border in 2015, it let the attacks continue and complained when the United States armed Syrian Kurds to defend themselves. It continues to see the Kurdish group as a threat — and to be fair, it does have links to a domestic terrorist organization in Turkey — and deeply opposes the Syrian Kurd-American alliance.
The U.S. relationship with Turkey has been uneasy for many years. In 2003 the Turkish parliament refused to allow 60,000 American troops offshore in ships to unload and cross Turkish territory on their way to invade Iraq.
Mr. Erdogan was a decision-maker in all of these moves away from Turkey’s post-war participation in the Western alliance. Maybe he was influenced by the rebuff from France and Austria that he received while negotiating Turkey’s application to join the European Union a decade ago. Their opposition to considering Muslim Turkey a European nation effectively stalled Turkey’s application.
Using political techniques clearly inspired by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to suppress press freedom, intimidate opponents and criminalize their normal political organizations, Mr. Erdogan has gradually remade the Turkish state into an autocratic regime, claiming that he is surrounded by plots against him on all sides.
Part of the current friction with the United States concerns Mr. Erdogan’s attempts to force Washington to extradite exiled Turkish religious leader Fetullah Gulen. According to Mr. Erdogan’s uncorroborated accusation, Gulen and the CIA were behind an attempted military coup in 2016. The failed coup gave the Turkish president an excuse to further crack down on his political opponents, both real and imaginary.
There is good reason to suspect that Turkey continues unjustifiably holding American pastor Andrew Brunson prisoner as a bargaining chip.
In an attempt to mask his own poor decisions, Mr. Erdogan now claims the U.S. is waging economic war on Turkey. In reality, his own failed policies are the root of the country’s significant monetary troubles.
Washington has rightly resisted Mr. Erdogan’s bullying moves so far, preferring to focus on the long game. There may come a day when that’s no longer possible. But with the United States still deeply engaged in the Middle East, it needs all the friends it can get in that part of the world — no matter how imperfect they may be.