The world’s continued reliance on oil exports from the Persian Gulf, the long list of Iranian trouble-making in the Middle East and that country’s refusal to renegotiate worrisome aspects of the Obama nuclear deal all provide ample reasons for President Donald Trump’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iranian banks. Sanctions on oil sales also will resume later this year.
But it’s fair to ask: What can the sanctions achieve? And will they work?
The Trump administration says the sanctions will be lifted if Iran complies with a dozen demands regarding its foreign activities as well as nuclear and missile development programs. But Iran has rejected these demands before, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has rejected President Trump’s offer of face-to-face negotiations.
A second administration objective is to make it harder for the current Iranian regime to govern by denying it the resources it needs to satisfy growing public demands for a better life as well as its foreign objectives. A major speech on Iran in July by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sympathetic to the growing woes of ordinary Iranians expressed in major street protests this year, was titled, “Supporting Iranian Voices.”
An unspoken long-shot objective could be regime change. Mr. Pompeo was careful not to directly call for such action in his speech, but he said the current regime “has been a nightmare for the Iranian people,” is full of self-serving, corrupt officials and “resembles the mafia more than a government.” Clearly, if there was a new Iranian revolution, the United States under President Trump would cheer it on.
Mr. Trump has rightly decided, in contrast to his predecessor, that the Iran problem should be challenged, not managed. He was unable to persuade our European allies to join him in confronting Iran’s bad behavior; now their firms that do business with Iran will be subject to U.S. sanctions.
Whether the sanctions work will depend in part on how seriously they are taken by the rest of the world. European governments have said they will try to mitigate the impact of the sanctions on Iran, and China has rejected demands that it stop importing Iranian oil. So there will be limits to how effective the sanctions can be.
The effect of the sanctions also will depend on how the government of Iran and its citizens react to them. The recent public uprisings in Iran blame the Iranian government and its foreign policies, not the United States, for impoverishing much of the nation. The government will try to shift the blame to Washington, and the most vulnerable Iranians may find this persuasive.
An outbreak of war also cannot be ruled out as a possible consequence of Iran’s reaction to the sanctions. It might, for instance, try to close the Persian Gulf to international traffic. That could bring it into direct military conflict with Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Navy that patrols the Gulf.
In a rational world, Iran and Washington would soon come to terms rather than to blows. But Iran is governed by an ideology that demands the worldwide spread of its form of government after the destruction of Israel. It will retain those long-term objectives. Short of a new democratic revolution, Iran is going to be a source of pain for many countries for some time to come. For now, we’ll see how much pain it can endure from U.S. sanctions.