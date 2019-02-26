The Senate Finance Committee opens much-needed hearings Tuesday on ways to bring down the high cost of prescription drugs. Top officials from the nation’s major drug manufacturers, known collectively as Big Pharma, have a lot of explaining to do.
The most obvious question is why Americans pay, on average, about two-and-a-half times as much for drugs as Canadians, Europeans and Japanese do with similar quality systems and treatments.
Indeed, Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, agrees with President Donald Trump and a number of leading Democrats that Americans should pay no more than Canadians do. But it is unlikely that Canada would allow large-scale drug purchases by Americans because the higher demand would cause prices to rise in Canada.
Evening out the cost of drugs among the leading nations of the developed world would upend the current pricing strategy of both the pharmaceutical industry and most national health plans in other nations. Such an undertaking probably would require adding pharmaceuticals to the agenda of trade negotiations, and unfortunately that would not happen overnight, if at all.
Pharmaceuticals is a big business. Data from IQVIA, an authoritative nonprofit source of information on the drug industry, shows that last year the world spent $1.2 trillion on prescription drugs, a number that is expected to rise to $1.5 trillion in the next 5 years. Drug prices have been rising much faster than the rate of inflation and are expected to continue doing so.
Analysis of this data shows that in 2018 Americans spent an average of almost $1,500 per person on pharmaceuticals while the average cost per capita for Canadians, Japanese and the five largest European markets (Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) was less than $600. The European Big 5 have a population of 321 million compared to 330 million for the United States. But the United States spent $485 billion on pharmaceutical drugs last year, about a third by federal drug programs, while the European nations collectively spent only $178 billion.
There are many explanations for the huge drug-spending gap between the United States and Europe and Canada, but the biggest one appears to be a strategy adopted by Big Pharma, with the backing of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Congress, that unfairly seeks to recover the investment costs of new drugs in the American market while passing along much lower prices to foreign purchasers such as the health plans of Canada and Britain.
If this discriminatory pricing strategy was ended and a fair share of development costs was added to every pill sold, U.S. prices would go down by about a third but prices elsewhere would go up by as much as 60 percent.
The discriminatory pricing allows foreign purchasers of U.S. pharmaceuticals to hitch a free ride on American consumers. The pricing model, which depends on the relationship between the FDA, Congress and Big Pharma, also helps the American industry fight off foreign rivals and maintain its global dominance.
Big Pharma can be expected to defend it strongly, but Congress should encourage the administration to open trade negotiations on pharmaceutical prices to rectify the disparity.
Push-back from Big Pharma, which spends more on lobbying than any other industry, is also likely to face more modest proposals like allowing Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers and middlemen, and the current administration proposal to force drug wholesalers and other middlemen to pass along price rebates to individual purchasers.
But the issue of rising drug prices will be unavoidable during the 2020 presidential elections, and rightfully so. Bipartisan determination to do something about it may finally force changes in the current unfair situation.