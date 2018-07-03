While problems have been apparent for years, it took one of the worst natural disasters in United States history to fully reveal the disparities between Puerto Rico and the mainland.
After Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, it took months to restore power and running water. Damaged infrastructure made it difficult to supply food to remote areas, hospitals struggled to care for patients without electricity. For too many, life still hasn’t returned to normal.
Research suggests that over 4,000 people — U.S. citizens — died during or in the wake of the storm, an almost unthinkable toll from a single storm.
Part of the problem with the response to Hurricane Maria was that laws treat Puerto Rico in unusual ways depending on the issue at hand. In some cases it’s more like a state, in others it’s more like a foreign country.
Congress — and the Puerto Rican people — should clear things up once and for all. Last week, Puerto Rico’s sole, nonvoting member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Jenniffer González-Colón, introduced legislation that would make Puerto Rico a state. It deserves consideration.
The idea is not a new one, to be sure. It’s the second time Ms. González-Colón has proposed such legislation. And Puerto Ricans overwhelming voted for statehood in a nonbinding referendum last year, although voter turnout was surprisingly low.
Certainly, Puerto Ricans ought to have the final say over whether or not they become a state. Statehood legislation ought to include a provision allowing island residents to vote on it before it becomes law. Congress should also study the issue carefully and hold public hearings.
But becoming a state would bring some significant advantages for Puerto Rico, not the least of which would be a more meaningful voice in Congress — and hence more clout in times of emergency, like the months following Hurricane Maria.
Currently, Puerto Ricans living on the island can vote in presidential primaries but not presidential elections. Were they to gain full voting rights, Puerto Rico would likely become the newest swing state, with a fairly even split between conservatives and liberals. Statehood would not take effect until 2021, under the proposed bill.
“No longer do we want ambiguity. No longer do we want this kicked down the road,” said Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, a centrist who campaigned on pushing for statehood, at a recent news conference in Washington, D.C. “In Congress you’re either with us or you’re against the people of Puerto Rico.”
Other supporters have called statehood a civil rights issue, and given the federal government’s shameful response to Hurricane Maria, it is difficult to argue otherwise.
Puerto Ricans became U.S. citizens just over a century ago. But without the political sway to back up that status, they have too often been left to languish as second-class citizens. We know now just how disastrous that can be. Let’s weigh whether statehood works for both Puerto Rico and the rest of the United States.