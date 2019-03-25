Whether you think Santee Cooper absolutely must be sold, that a sale shouldn’t even be on the table or that whether to sell depends on what kind of deal we can get, you should be appalled by legislation that Senate President Harvey Peeler introduced on Wednesday.
S.678 has been described as allowing the governor to sell the deeply indebted state-owned utility, which Gov. Henry McMaster has been itching to do since Santee Cooper and partner SCE&G abandoned their V.C. Summer nuclear construction project nearly 20 months ago. It does no such thing.
What it does is order the governor to sell Santee Cooper. It doesn’t even say “evaluate all the proposals and decide whether one of them will benefit the ratepayers and the state.” It says the governor must seek proposals, evaluate them and execute the sale to the one that’s best.
Or, it might very well turn out, the one that’s least awful.
We have no objection to the idea of selling Santee Cooper. Nor are we wedded to it. What we object to is anything other than a clear-eyed, apolitical evaluation of proposals to purchase Santee Cooper. Or to purchase parts of Santee Cooper. Or to privatize the management of Santee Cooper.
Yes, it would be wonderful if someone would purchase the utility, assume its $4 billion nuclear debt, cut the rates customers already are paying and never raise them to make up for that debt assumption. And develop greener energy sources to boot. And who knows? Maybe someone will do that, and everyone will live happily ever after
But just like the happily-ever-after ending, that has a fairy tale feel to it. Large companies can bring economies of scale and smarter management, but they also have to make a profit, and a private company will have to assume huge costs to purchase a public utility, with its publicly financed debt. There is a very real danger that the Legislature is rushing toward what Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin warned Thursday would be a fire sale, which might allow us to pay off the debt but also would result in rates even higher than the ones Santee Cooper envisions charging.
On this issue there should be no debate: Unless it includes substantial non-monetary benefits to ratepayers — such as a much more sustainable energy mix — any plan to sell Santee Cooper must result in lower rates than customers otherwise would have to pay. Not just for the next year, not just for the next decade but for decades to come.
House leaders responded to Mr. Peeler’s proposal with a bill authorizing a committee to evaluate bids to buy Santee Cooper and bring the best one to the Legislature for an up-or-down vote. That’s a little better, but like Mr. Peeler’s proposal, H.4387 dismisses proposals to sell parts of the utility or to outsource its management. It’s quite possible that one of those options would be better, and yet lawmakers seem determined not to explore either. That needs to change, as does this idea that any sale is better than no sale. That absolutely is not the case.