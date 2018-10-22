The speed limit on I-26 near Charleston ranges from 70 mph well outside of the urban core to 50 mph on the Charleston peninsula.
Traffic engineers have, for better or for worse, determined that those speeds are optimal. They’re the fastest, most efficient, safe speeds to move the most cars the farthest distance in the shortest time.
If drivers could perfectly — and politely — maintain the speed limit on I-26 or anywhere else, there would hardly ever be any serious traffic congestion. But humans can’t do much of anything perfectly, and politeness quickly goes out the window when late for a meeting or being cut off in traffic.
Those imperfections and that rudeness combine to create traffic inefficiencies. Multiplied by tens of thousands of drivers over many miles, they create gridlock.
So it’s not entirely ridiculous that officials with the state Department of Transportation are considering adding variable speed limits on I-26 near Charleston to slow down cars at times of peak congestion to better keep things under control.
It’s one of several ideas under consideration as part of a larger study on how to improve traffic flow on the roughly 30-mile stretch of freeway between Ridgeville and downtown Charleston. And, in theory, it’s a good one.
After all, most people would prefer moving in steady 40 mph traffic to rocketing back and forth between 60 mph and a complete stop. It just feels less frustrating. It would be a lot safer, too.
The problem on I-26 isn’t so much that people are allowed to drive too fast, however. It’s that too many people feel that they can drive whatever speed they want — speed limit or no — and get away with it.
Spend a few minutes driving along the Charleston area’s busiest road and you’ll likely see a few cars traveling well over 80 mph. You’ll probably see a few traveling at 50 mph or slower as well. That’s a recipe for traffic — and disaster.
But as The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen reported last week, similar efforts around the country to vary speed limits in response to traffic generally haven’t worked as well as officials expected. In some cases, that means millions of dollars down the drain.
The main problem is enforcement.
That’s a challenge in Charleston as well. The logistics of enforcing the speed limit on I-26 are tricky. Pulling over along the road is dangerous for law enforcement officers. And it’s possible that aggressively stopping speeders would make traffic worse and more dangerous.
Still, cracking down on excessive speeding and convincing drivers to slow down a little bit are smart goals. Speed is a factor in thousands of traffic injuries and deaths every year nationwide, particularly on relatively high-speed roads that also have a lot of complexity such as Ashley Phosphate Road, Folly Road or Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
And implementing traffic-calming measures — often a euphemism for slowing drivers down — can indeed improve overall traffic flow. But the best traffic-calming tools are usually ones that rely on unconscious signals rather than explicitly asking drivers to slow down.
It’s good that local and state officials are thinking outside the box on I-26.
However, the only likely effective long-term solution is going to be a change in the way the Charleston area thinks about development and transportation. That means spreading out job centers, helping people live closer to where they work and offering viable alternatives to driving everywhere.
Those are tough things to do. They’re a lot more complicated than setting up digital speed limit signs on I-26. But they might actually work.