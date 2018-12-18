The federal government might shut down temporarily this week for the second time this year, an unnecessary and inefficient way to run the country.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could avert the shutdown with the same “nuclear option” he used to keep the confirmation hearings alive for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. It would be a smart use of a procedural tool pioneered by Democrats.
President Donald Trump says he will veto a pending appropriations bill unless it provides $5 billion for work on the border wall he has promised supporters since his election campaign.
Standing in his way is Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who said Sunday that Mr. Trump is “not going to get the wall in any form” because he does not have the votes.
Sen. Schumer is threatening a filibuster against a continuing appropriations bill that provides the funds sought by the president. That bill must be passed by Friday to keep the government open, and Sen. Schumer says he has the votes to block the bill from being considered.
But Sen. McConnell, R-Ky., controls a majority of the Senate and he appears to have the votes to set aside the filibuster rule if he chooses, thus avoiding a shutdown. He successfully prevented a filibuster against Mr. Kavanaugh via the nuclear option under which a simple majority of senators can set aside the filibuster rule.
The crafty procedural move was first employed by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada in 2013 to prevent Republican filibusters against executive appointments and judicial nominees.
In the long run, it would be wise to establish a precedent under which appropriations bills, like judgeships, should not be subject to the filibuster rule.
That would go a long way toward repairing what experts have called a broken appropriations process.
For example, Brookings Institution scholar Peter Hanson in 2014 published a study of the Senate’s role in appropriations with the self-descriptive title, “Too Weak to Govern, Majority Party Powers and Appropriations in the U.S. Senate.” In the book and a subsequent Brookings paper, Mr. Hanson said the use of the filibuster against appropriations bills should be ended.
“Lowering the threshold for cloture on appropriations bills to a simple majority would let the majority party better manage debate on the Senate floor” and help restore what is known as “regular order” in managing the legislation needed to fund the government.
Because of Senate procedural obstacles, particularly the filibuster, regular order has collapsed in recent decades. As Mr. Hanson perceptively notes, to compensate for its failure “lawmakers bundle appropriations bills together into massive ‘omnibus’ packages near the end of a session. These packages may be thousands of pages long, include over a trillion dollars in spending, and are adopted with little debate or scrutiny. ... Leaders count on end-of-session pressures and the fear of a government shutdown to allow adoption of the package with minimal debate.”
The process makes it very difficult to run an efficient government.
The government has lacked operating funds on 20 occasions since 1976. Only eight of these resulted in government workers being sent home, and only three of the eight resulted in fairly extended shutdowns: The two 1995-96 disputes between President Bill Clinton and House Majority Leader Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., lasted a total of 27 days, and the 2013 dispute between President Barack Obama and the Republican House over Obamacare funding lasted 13 days. Clearly, both Congress and the president have often shared responsibility for the failure to fund the government.
In this week’s dispute, the Democratic Senate minority is exploiting the filibuster to try to win a largely symbolic battle over the border wall, as it tried to do in January over the fate of “Dreamers.”
Ending the filibuster of appropriations bills would not prevent all future threats of a government shutdown, but it would remove one technique used to hold the government hostage.
It also could lead to a better, more effective government funding procedure. Sen. McConnell should seize the opportunity.