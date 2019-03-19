From a purely mathematical perspective, it’s fair to say that the National Flood Insurance Program’s more than $20 billion in debt suggests that the premiums homeowners pay don’t match up with payouts.
Over time, the cost of recovering from floods has obviously exceeded the revenue from insurance premiums.
So it's logical for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which runs the program, to try to gather more accurate data on the risk each insured home faces by factoring private assessments into the process for determining insurance premiums.
That’s the plan according to a recent report by Bloomberg News and a follow-up story by The Post and Courier’s Chloe Johnson.
But the most immediately apparent problem in beefing up the NFIP’s risk assessment accuracy is that premiums will rise for some homeowners -- and in some cases by a lot.
In a sense, that’s a necessary shift toward more openly acknowledging a real and potentially dangerous threat. The costs and hazards of living in a flood-prone area exist whether or not they’re factored into a flood insurance premium.
And the cost of future development in risky areas ought to reflect that risk more closely.
It’s probably not feasible, however, to ask a significant number of homeowners -- most of Charleston’s habitable area is in a FEMA-designated floodplain, for example -- to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars more each year for a crucial service.
Raising rates could even cause some homeowners to drop insurance plans, which would exacerbate the NFIP’s financial problems and leave more people at risk.
The ideal fix should involve both more accurate flood risk ratings and a greater emphasis on interventions that help eliminate or reduce flood exposure rather than simply asking property owners to pay higher premiums.
Low- and middle-income homeowners who would face major premium increases under the new rating system ought to be offered assistance to raise their homes a few feet higher, for example. The most vulnerable homes ought to be bought out and torn down.
After all, the mismatch between premiums and the cost of helping homeowners recover from damaging floods is only part of the story behind the NFIP’s chronic debt woes.
The other and perhaps more concerning problem is that the program has for too long emphasized simply rebuilding flood-damaged homes rather than helping homeowners reduce their future risk.
As such, the most at-risk residences often get repaired multiple times, in some cases at a greater total cost than their market value. Meanwhile, affected homeowners are stuck with repeated headaches at best and potentially life-threatening situations at worst.
This has never been a smart way to run the NFIP, but it is increasingly unrealistic as climate change and sea level rise threaten a wetter future for more people.
It’s critical to have accurate, detailed data about flood risk. But the goal should be avoiding flooding problems in the first place rather than asking homeowners to pay more for insurance.