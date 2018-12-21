Berkeley County schools have to accommodate about 1,000 new students every year as the region grows at a breakneck pace, according to a recent report by The Post and Courier’s Brenda Rindge. That would be a challenge even in the most optimal circumstances.
But the county’s efforts to keep taxes low while allowing a sprawling, predominantly residential pattern of growth mean there’s not enough money to pay for three new schools in the next five years, among other needs.
To make up the difference, Berkeley County is considering charging an impact fee on new development.
The idea to make new growth pay for existing needs isn’t a novel one. Most recently, Mount Pleasant doubled down on the tactic by drastically hiking its impact fees, and other local governments have let growth mask the true cost of delivering new services for decades.
The problem is that impact fees are a one-time infusion of cash, but new residential growth means long-term costs to pay for infrastructure and services, including schools.
That’s not to say that Berkeley County couldn’t use some extra cash right now. New schools are needed sooner rather than later, and officials say they want to use the impact fee revenue to help offset the cost of maintenance on existing buildings.
But impact fees cannot solve Berkeley County’s long-term financial challenges.
Much of the county’s growth over the past several years has been residential, with an emphasis on single-family homes. Many of those new residences have been built in large subdivisions that are effectively small towns in terms of population and geographic size.
Small towns require town services, however, such as fire and police protection, garbage pick-up, sewer infrastructure, road construction and maintenance and schools.
Relying mainly on property taxes to fund those things isn’t very practical when relatively low residential density means there are fewer households to pay for the services in question.
On top of the basic math, state law prevents owner-occupied homes from contributing property tax toward school maintenance.
There are a few options moving forward.
Berkeley County could raise property taxes, add significant impact fees and hope that the resulting cash flow can sustain recent and future growth without driving residents away.
The county could make a dramatic push to bring in more commercial and industrial development and strike deals with new businesses that don’t involve tax breaks. Really, county officials ought to make this a priority in any case.
Or Berkeley County could rewrite its zoning and development rules to demand that small town-size subdivisions look and act — and pay taxes — more like real small towns. Most of the county’s larger neighborhoods have some sort of mixed-use component, but much more could be done.
Balancing explosive growth with economic sustainability and a high quality of life is probably going to take some combination of all three fixes. It’s a challenging moment for Berkeley County, but most of the challenges the county faces are also opportunities.