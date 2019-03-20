Regime change in Venezuela isn’t happening as quickly or as easily as might be hoped. But the only sensible recourse for now is to remain patient.
When opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself acting president in January and quickly gained international backing from dozens of countries, including the United States, it seemed like reform might finally be forthcoming.
So far, however, dictatorial strongman Nicolas Maduro has managed to maintain a grasp on power, and his socialist allies still apparently control critical institutions like the military and the courts.
This is likely not sustainable in the long-term. Mr. Maduro has overseen Venezuela’s collapse on a jaw-dropping scale, sparking one of the worst humanitarian crises in the Western Hemisphere.
But it remains crucial that the United States avoid injecting itself too directly into the inevitable, if frustratingly slow, process of restoring a democratic government in Venezuela.
Any military option, for example, would likely prove disastrous, and new reports from the border with Colombia ought to further warn against a heavy-handed intervention.
On Tuesday, Reuters published interviews with security experts in Colombia and with that country’s former vice president Francisco Santos suggesting that guerrilla soldiers from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and holdouts from the now-dissolved Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were regrouping in Venezuela.
This is problematic for several reasons.
Colombia’s landmark 2016 peace deal with the FARC to end more than 50 years of bloody civil conflict is on shaky ground under right-wing President Ivan Duque, who is attempting to dismantle key parts of the agreement.
And peace with the ELN seems impossible for now after the group claimed responsibility for a January car bomb that killed 21 people near a police academy in Bogota, the country’s capital city.
Experts in the Reuters report suggested that Mr. Maduro may be quietly encouraging Colombian guerrillas to cross the border as an additional obstacle should the United States attempt a military intervention to unseat him.
Suffice it to say, there are already plenty of obstacles to make a military strike potentially disastrous even without the cooperation of hundreds or thousands of rebel fighters.
Venezuela is geographically vast — about 10 times as large as South Carolina — and filled with both densely populated, highly developed cities and remote, virtually unexplored wilderness. It has a large standing army and could potentially call on military aid from paramilitary and guerrilla groups.
Even worse, a military conflict could spiral into a proxy war given that Russia and, to a lesser extent, China have expressed support for Mr. Maduro.
Besides, the goal is a restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, which is likely to be sustainable only through the democratic efforts of the Venezuelan people.
The United States is right to fully embrace Mr. Guaido’s efforts to remove Mr. Maduro, hold a fair election and restore political power to Venezuelans, but our support should not extend to military involvement. Change in Venezuela must be peaceful.